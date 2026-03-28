AI boom sparks backlash over US data centers' energy use
AI is booming, but the massive data centers powering it are under fire for using a ton of electricity, about 4.4% of all US energy, and that number's climbing.
With rising power bills and growing concern about energy consumption, more people are pushing back against building new data centers.
Investors nervous over data center cancelations
This resistance isn't just a headache for tech companies: it's making investors nervous too.
As Todd Castagno from Morgan Stanley puts it, expanding these centers is getting tougher, so market expectations need to shift.
Some projects have even been canceled due to local opposition over energy consumption and electricity costs, despite large community investments, increasing scrutiny and calls to curb energy use, adding pressure on the industry to reduce consumption and rethink expansion plans.