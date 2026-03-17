AI can help MSMEs level up: CII Kerala seminar
CII Kerala just hosted a seminar all about how AI can help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) level up.
The event brought together leaders like Saji Gopinath, Thomas John Muthoot, and Joseph M Kallivayalil to share why now is the time for MSMEs to embrace AI.
AI is a 'great equalizer'
Gopinath called AI a "great equalizer" and encouraged MSMEs to rethink their business models, not just automate old routines.
The message was clear: using AI isn't just about saving time on repetitive tasks; it's about freeing people up for creative work and building better customer relationships.
Tech for the win
Adopting AI can help local businesses stay competitive as markets change fast.
By letting tech handle the boring stuff, teams can focus more on strategy and growth, setting up Kerala's enterprises for long-term success.