AI causes 1% to 3% revenue pressure for Indian IT
Business
AI is causing some short-term trouble for Indian IT companies: think revenue pressure of 1% to 3% and falling stock prices, especially for those focused on ADM- and BPO-heavy portfolios.
But Sushovan Nayak from Anand Rathi Institutional says the bigger picture isn't all doom and gloom.
Sushovan Nayak foresees Snowflake, Databricks partnerships
Nayak points out that there are fresh opportunities in areas like enterprise AI projects and updating old tech systems.
The industry is also shifting to more outcome-based contracts and putting experienced people in client-facing roles.
He compares this AI wave to the earlier cloud boom, expecting Indian IT firms to become key partners for platforms like Snowflake and Databricks as they adapt.