AI causes 1% to 3% revenue pressure for Indian IT

Sushovan Nayak foresees Snowflake, Databricks partnerships

Nayak points out that there are fresh opportunities in areas like enterprise AI projects and updating old tech systems.

The industry is also shifting to more outcome-based contracts and putting experienced people in client-facing roles.

He compares this AI wave to the earlier cloud boom, expecting Indian IT firms to become key partners for platforms like Snowflake and Databricks as they adapt.