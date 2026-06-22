AI chip stocks show low P/E ratios amid investor doubt Business Jun 22, 2026

AI stocks like NVIDIA, Micron, Broadcom, and SanDisk (SNDK) are showing surprisingly low price-to-earnings ratios right now.

Sevens Report Research founder Tom Essaye thinks this is because investors aren't sure the current data center boom, fueling AI growth, will last.

If AI adoption slows down, companies could pull the plug on their big data center plans, which might mean a wave of order cancelations for chipmakers.