AI chipmakers drive global market rally across major indexes Business May 27, 2026

Stock markets around the world are smashing records, mostly because of a renewed rally in AI-related stocks and companies are posting strong earnings for early 2026.

South Korea's KOSPI jumped an eye-popping over 90% this year (with Samsung and SK hynix leading), Japan's Nikkei is up 25%, and the US Nasdaq climbed 15%, all thanks to the buzz around chipmakers like NVIDIA.