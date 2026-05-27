AI chipmakers drive global market rally across major indexes
Business
Stock markets around the world are smashing records, mostly because of a renewed rally in AI-related stocks and companies are posting strong earnings for early 2026.
South Korea's KOSPI jumped an eye-popping over 90% this year (with Samsung and SK hynix leading), Japan's Nikkei is up 25%, and the US Nasdaq climbed 15%, all thanks to the buzz around chipmakers like NVIDIA.
Nifty 50, Sensex miss AI gains
Meanwhile, India's Nifty 50 and Sensex actually dropped by nearly 9% and 11%.
The main reason? Indian markets haven't invested much in AI, so they're missing out on these global gains.
On top of that, high oil prices, tensions in West Asia, and a weak rupee are making things even tougher for sectors like autos and aviation.