Coding start-up Cursor wants to raise $2B at $50B valuation

MIT-founded artificial intelligence (AI) coding start-up, Cursor, is on the verge of raising at least $2 billion in a new funding round. The company's existing investors Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz are likely to lead this financing effort. If successful, the move would nearly double Cursor's pre-money valuation from six months ago of $29.3 billion to an estimated $50 billion.

Investor interest Funding round led by existing investors Along with Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures is also likely to join the funding round. Strategic investor NVIDIA is also expected to contribute. The deal terms are still being finalized, but the financing has already been oversubscribed. Cursor's revenue has been growing rapidly despite competition from other AI coding platforms like Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's updated Codex.

Financial forecast Cursor aims for $6B annualized revenue run rate Cursor expects to end 2026 with an annualized revenue run rate of over $6 billion. This projection suggests the company plans to at least triple its annualized revenue in the next 10 months. In February, Cursor hit a $2 billion annualized revenue mark by extrapolating its latest monthly sales over a year, Bloomberg reported.

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Profitability path Achieving profitability Cursor, like many other AI coding start-ups that depend on third-party models, was running at negative gross margins until recently. This meant the cost of running the product was higher than what the start-up could charge for it. However, with the launch of its proprietary Composer model in November 2025 and cheaper models like China's Kimi, Cursor has managed to achieve slight gross margin profitability.

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