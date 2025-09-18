AI could add $16 trillion to global economy: Report
A new Morgan Stanley report says AI could impact almost 90% of occupations and boost the S&P 500's value by $13-$16 trillion.
The takeaway? AI isn't just hype; it's set to seriously change how we work and what companies are worth.
Annual boost
If top US companies go all-in on AI, they could see $920 billion in yearly benefits—split between smart software that acts on its own ($490B) and robots that do physical tasks ($430B).
Sure, some jobs might get automated away, but there'll also be fresh opportunities for people who can adapt and learn new skills.
Top industries
Consumer goods, real estate, and transportation are expected to gain most from things like smarter supply chains and autonomous delivery.
Companies are even hiring Chief AI Officers now—so if you're eyeing future careers or side hustles, this tech wave is one to watch.