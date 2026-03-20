AI could impact 300 million jobs globally, report warns
A new Goldman Sachs report says generative AI could automate up to 300 million full-time jobs worldwide in the next decade, meaning about 6% to 7% of workers might see their roles change or disappear.
In the US nearly two-thirds of jobs have at least one-quarter of tasks that could be handled by AI.
Vulnerable jobs
Jobs like admin work, legal roles, architecture, engineering, business and finance are especially vulnerable.
In the US computer programmers, accountants, legal assistants, customer service reps, and telemarketers are high on the list.
Potential economic boost
While some jobs may go away or shift focus, AI could also boost global GDP by 7% (about $7 trillion) and make us all more productive.
There might be a short-term bump in unemployment as people adapt, but history shows new tech often creates fresh opportunities too.