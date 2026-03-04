AI could lead to 4-day work weeks, says JPMorgan CEO

Dimon isn't a fan of remote work, preferring people collaborate in person to boost productivity. Meanwhile, JPMorgan has put AI to work in everything from fraud detection to marketing, with 150,000 employees using its large language model every week. The results? Teams are handling more accounts per person, fraud detection has improved, and employees estimate they save roughly four hours a week using internal AI tools.

Job displacement concerns and the need for retraining

JPMorgan spends heavily on technology and has expanded its generative AI use cases, with the greatest focus on customer service and software engineering.

But as more tasks get automated, some jobs are disappearing.

The bank is redeploying affected staff and Dimon urges companies and governments to help workers retrain for new roles—warning that society needs to act before job losses pile up.