AI could lead to 4-day work weeks, says JPMorgan CEO
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says AI might help us all land four-day work weeks—though it could take 30-40 years.
He called this shift a "wonderful thing" for workers, even if it causes some job shake-ups along the way.
Dimon's comments come as JPMorgan is rolling out AI across its business.
Dimon's views on remote work and AI's role at JPMorgan
Dimon isn't a fan of remote work, preferring people collaborate in person to boost productivity.
Meanwhile, JPMorgan has put AI to work in everything from fraud detection to marketing, with 150,000 employees using its large language model every week.
The results? Teams are handling more accounts per person, fraud detection has improved, and employees estimate they save roughly four hours a week using internal AI tools.
Job displacement concerns and the need for retraining
JPMorgan spends heavily on technology and has expanded its generative AI use cases, with the greatest focus on customer service and software engineering.
But as more tasks get automated, some jobs are disappearing.
The bank is redeploying affected staff and Dimon urges companies and governments to help workers retrain for new roles—warning that society needs to act before job losses pile up.