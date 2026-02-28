The warning was issued during the SFVegas 2026 conference

US leveraged loans worth $150B at risk from AI: JPMorgan

By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Feb 28, 202601:20 pm

JPMorgan has warned that the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution could put as much as $150 billion worth of US leveraged loans at risk. These loans are bundled into financial products known as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The warning was issued during the SFVegas 2026 conference and is based on market responses to sectors most vulnerable to AI disruption.