AI could replace 25% of jobs in US, Europe: Goldman Sachs
A new Goldman Sachs report says AI might automate nearly a quarter of all work hours, with around two-thirds of US occupations exposed to some degree of automation.
Up to 300 million full-time roles worldwide could see big changes as 25-50% of tasks in certain jobs become automated.
Which jobs are most at risk?
Office support, legal, business, finance, and sales roles are especially vulnerable—think routine stuff like data entry or basic coding.
The report found office jobs have a 46% chance of being affected, legal roles 44%, business/finance 35%, and sales about 31%.
What's the upside?
Goldman Sachs predicts generative AI could raise the level of labor productivity in the US and other developed markets by around 15% when fully adopted, and add $7 trillion to global GDP over the next decade (2026-2036).
While around 6-7% of jobs in the US may be displaced at first (with a small bump in unemployment), new kinds of work are expected to emerge as tech evolves.