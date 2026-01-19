AI could replace 25% of jobs in US, Europe: Goldman Sachs

Office support, legal, business, finance, and sales roles are especially vulnerable—think routine stuff like data entry or basic coding. The report found office jobs have a 46% chance of being affected, legal roles 44%, business/finance 35%, and sales about 31%.

What's the upside?

Goldman Sachs predicts generative AI could raise the level of labor productivity in the US and other developed markets by around 15% when fully adopted, and add $7 trillion to global GDP over the next decade (2026-2036).

While around 6-7% of jobs in the US may be displaced at first (with a small bump in unemployment), new kinds of work are expected to emerge as tech evolves.