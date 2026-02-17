AI could save India's ports ₹35,000 crore annually: Expert Business Feb 17, 2026

India's ports could save a massive ₹20,000 crore on cargo handling and another ₹15,000 crore on logistics every year by using artificial intelligence (AI), says Gourav Vallabh from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

With almost all of India's trade happening by sea and shipping volumes growing fast, there's a big opportunity for smarter tech to make things run smoother and cheaper.