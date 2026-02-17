AI could save India's ports ₹35,000 crore annually: Expert
India's ports could save a massive ₹20,000 crore on cargo handling and another ₹15,000 crore on logistics every year by using artificial intelligence (AI), says Gourav Vallabh from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
With almost all of India's trade happening by sea and shipping volumes growing fast, there's a big opportunity for smarter tech to make things run smoother and cheaper.
AI can help Indian ports catch up to global standards
AI isn't just about robots—it can improve everything from moving cargo efficiently to predicting weather, guiding ships safely, and managing operations better.
Right now, Indian ports are behind global leaders because of gaps in tech and infrastructure, but AI could help close that gap.
Data centers and AI hub in India
India's data centers are booming—power demand for data centers is expected to grow significantly thanks to huge investments.
Google has announced a $15 billion investment to build an AI hub in India.
Plus, policy initiatives aimed at long-term economic goals have been highlighted as potentially supportive of growth in AI and data center services.