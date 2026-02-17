AI could wipe out IT, BPO jobs in India: Khosla

Millions in India work in IT and BPO thanks to outsourcing and lower labor costs—but Khosla warns that AI is quickly making these advantages outdated. His advice? Shift gears toward building AI-based products for global markets instead of sticking to traditional service roles. This could help India become a major AI exporter by 2030.

Need for 'sovereign' AI

Khosla also stressed the need for "sovereign" AI—tech built to fit India's unique needs. He pointed to projects like Sarvam (building an Indian AI model) as good examples.

Plus, he highlighted how near-free "AI doctors" could one day offer round-the-clock healthcare across the country.

But he cautioned that all these gains should be shared fairly so everyone benefits—not just a few.