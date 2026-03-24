AI, crypto could hurt Revolut's reputation, says fintech's latest report

Despite challenges, profits surged by 57% last year

Even with these challenges, Revolut's profits jumped 57% to £1.7 billion last year, and revenues hit £4.5 billion.

The bank added 16 million new customers, bringing its total to more than 68 million users, including 13 million in the UK

With plans to reach 100 million customers by next year and new services like mortgage refinancing in Lithuania, CEO Nik Storonsky says his tech-driven approach is still key to keeping growth strong.