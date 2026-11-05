AI, data and cybersecurity drive India's GCC hiring Jul-Sep 2026
Tech hiring in India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) is all about AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity right now.
They made up just over 30% of new roles between July and September 2026.
That's a solid jump from last quarter, with AI and data jobs up by 14% and cybersecurity roles growing by 12%.
If you're eyeing a future in tech, these fields are definitely where the action is.
Coimbatore leads India's GCC tech hiring
Smaller cities like Coimbatore are making waves too, leading with nearly 30% growth in tech hiring.
Meanwhile, Pune was the only tier one city to grow, recording a modest 2% increase, while all other metros saw demand decline.
But here's the catch: there's still a big gap (about 38% to 42%) between the demand for AI and data talent and people actually qualified for those jobs.
With India's GCC workforce expected to hit almost 2.8 million by 2030, learning these skills could really pay off.