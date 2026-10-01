AI demand keeps Asia manufacturing strong through 3rd quarter 2026
Asia's manufacturing scene stayed strong through the third quarter of 2026, mostly thanks to the huge demand for AI tech.
Even with supply chain headaches from the Iran-US conflict disrupting a key shipping route, regional factory performance was mixed.
Basically, AI is helping manufacturers handle higher costs and tricky logistics without missing a beat.
South Korea, Taiwan show factory gains
South Korea hit its highest factory growth in more than five years last month, and Taiwan also saw its best business conditions in half a decade, both fueled by new orders and booming output.
Japan had its strongest quarter since 2014, and employment was a particular bright spot.
Thailand surprised everyone with a nine-month high in factory activity, while the Philippines and Malaysia faced slowdowns.
Overall vibe? AI is really keeping Asian manufacturing on track through all the chaos.