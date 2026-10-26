AI drives Q2 2026 gains at India's biggest IT companies
India's biggest IT companies just had a standout second quarter in 2026, with artificial intelligence, or AI, driving the momentum.
TCS saw its AI revenue double compared to last year, while Infosys and HCLTech also posted strong gains in profits and revenues.
Clearly, AI is shaping up to be a game-changer for the industry.
TCS operating margin +15% Wipro cautious
AI isn't just boosting revenue: it's helping these firms improve their operating margins too.
TCS reported a 15% rise in this quarter, but some companies are keeping an eye on how automation might affect future earnings.
Meanwhile, Wipro is taking things slow by focusing on client transformations through AI without sharing specific numbers yet.
The takeaway? India's IT giants are betting big on AI, but each has its own playbook.