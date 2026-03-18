Little-known drone firm jumps 700% on NASDAQ debut

Swarmer Inc., an Austin-based artificial intelligence (AI) drone software firm, witnessed its stock price skyrocket by as much as 700% on its debut Tuesday on NASDAQ. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was priced at $5 per share, with three million shares being sold. This gave Swarmer a valuation of just over $60 million. However, the first day's closing price has pushed the company's valuation to $380 million, based on outstanding shares.

Trading fluctuations Swarmer's stock faced multiple volatility-based trading halts Despite the impressive debut, Swarmer's stock faced several volatility-based trading halts on its first day. The most notable was less than a minute after listing when the stock fell by over 10%. However, it eventually closed with gains of 520% at $31 per share. This extreme fluctuation highlights the high volatility and investor interest surrounding Swarmer's IPO.

Financial overview Swarmer's financials and real-world impact of its technology For the year ending December 2025, Swarmer reported a revenue of just $309,920, down 6% from the previous year. The company's net loss also widened, quadrupling from its 2024 loss to about $8.5 million in 2025. Despite these financial challenges, Swarmer has made a significant mark in the market with its AI-powered drone software technology used in Ukraine since April 2024 for over 100,000 real-world missions in active combat environments.

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