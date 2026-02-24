AI fears batter IT stocks, Nifty IT down 21% monthly

The Nifty IT index has plunged over 5% today, marking the fifth consecutive session of decline. The fall is mainly due to growing concerns about artificial intelligence (AI)-driven disruption. The fears were fueled by Anthropic's recent claims that its Claude Code tools can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of modernizing legacy software systems.

Stock performance All Nifty stocks trading in red The Nifty IT index, the worst-performing sector on the benchmarks, was down 5.1% at around 1:00pm today. Among the top losers were Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies whose shares fell by 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Infosys's stock declined by 4.6%, Tata Consultancy Services slipped by 4%, while Wipro was down by a further 3%. LTIMindtree also witnessed a sharp decline outside of Nifty 50, with its shares falling by 6.3% to ₹4,526.7 apiece today afternoon session.

AI impact Nifty IT index down nearly 22% in a month The decline in Indian IT stocks comes as Anthropic's new AI tools are aimed at automating legal and code analysis tasks. This has raised investor concerns about intensified competition and shrinking revenues for software and IT services companies. The Nifty IT index has lost over 9.4% in a week, and more than 21.6% in a month due to these developments.

Market reaction Jefferies downgrades IT stocks, trims target prices Earlier this week, Jefferies downgraded several IT stocks, warning that artificial intelligence may structurally shift the sector toward consulting and implementation work while shrinking managed services. The brokerage downgraded Infosys and HCL Technologies to 'hold' with their target prices cut by 31% and 26%, respectively. It also downgraded Tata Consultancy Services, LTIMindtree, and Hexaware Technologies to 'underperform,' trimming target prices across the sector by 28-33%.

