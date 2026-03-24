AI-first approach in tech services: How to manage the shift

AI is not here to take jobs, but to enhance efficiency

Instead of replacing people, AI is mostly helping teams work smarter by automating routine tasks and speeding up software development.

Akhilesh Tuteja from KPMG says it's about boosting productivity, not cutting jobs.

As Anil Chawla from Verint India puts it, AI has gone from being an experiment to a core part of how things get done, making tech work faster and more flexible for everyone.