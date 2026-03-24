AI-first approach in tech services: How to manage the shift
Business
AI is shaking up how companies handle their tech services, with more businesses moving to "AI-first" models and focusing on real results instead of just ticking boxes.
This isn't just about plugging in new tools. Vikash Jain from BCG points out the real challenge is getting everyone on board and managing the changes smoothly.
AI is not here to take jobs, but to enhance efficiency
Instead of replacing people, AI is mostly helping teams work smarter by automating routine tasks and speeding up software development.
Akhilesh Tuteja from KPMG says it's about boosting productivity, not cutting jobs.
As Anil Chawla from Verint India puts it, AI has gone from being an experiment to a core part of how things get done, making tech work faster and more flexible for everyone.