'AI for everyday life': Nelpx CEO at India AI Impact Summit
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Nelpx CEO Mandeep Singh talked about making AI actually useful in everyday life, not just something for research papers.
He shared how Nelpx is focused on turning big ideas into real tools by combining AI with cloud and automation, especially for India's fast-changing needs.
Singh on responsible AI use
Nelpx is already helping the energy sector predict power grid changes and supporting production line optimization while also analyzing consumer data to help devise tailored products.
Singh called this shift "wave two" of AI, where building strong tech infrastructure matters most.
He also sees Nelpx as a friendly guide for Indian companies figuring out how to use AI responsibly and effectively, with an eye on big-picture goals and global teamwork.