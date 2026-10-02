AI fuels surge in Wall Street hiring for agent orchestration

These roles come with serious paychecks: generative AI managers are earning around $190,000 as a median base salary.

Banks aren't just using AI for basic tasks anymore; they're bringing it into trading, compliance, and operations. Tools like LangGraph and LlamaIndex are in high demand too.

Plus, references tied to "responsible AI" surged 657% this year, leading banks to train their own teams to keep up with the fast-changing tech scene.