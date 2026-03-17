AI helps postal services deliver e-commerce orders faster

POS Malaysia switched to FarEye's platform in 2022 and saw on-time deliveries jump from 50% to 98%. Customer calls asking WISMO (Where Is My Order) dropped by one-half, and driver safety incidents went down by 20%.

Major players rolling out FarEye's tech

With even more major players like Posta Slovenije rolling out FarEye's tech across more than 1,600 pick-up and drop-off points, this could mean smoother online orders for many customers, and a glimpse at how AI is quietly changing everyday life.