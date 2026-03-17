AI helps postal services deliver e-commerce orders faster
FarEye, a tech company focused on smarter logistics, is partnering with seven national postal services across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.
Their AI-powered system promises faster and more reliable e-commerce deliveries: think up to 95% better performance by making real-time decisions about routes and drop-offs.
POS Malaysia saw on-time deliveries jump from 50% to 98%
POS Malaysia switched to FarEye's platform in 2022 and saw on-time deliveries jump from 50% to 98%.
Customer calls asking WISMO (Where Is My Order) dropped by one-half, and driver safety incidents went down by 20%.
Major players rolling out FarEye's tech
With even more major players like Posta Slovenije rolling out FarEye's tech across more than 1,600 pick-up and drop-off points, this could mean smoother online orders for many customers, and a glimpse at how AI is quietly changing everyday life.