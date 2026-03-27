AI impact on revenue triggers M&A frenzy in Indian IT Business Mar 27, 2026

India's nearly $300 billion tech services industry is on a mergers and acquisitions spree as companies brace for a 2% to 4% revenue dip from the rise of AI.

Infosys just dropped $560 million to buy Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus; the Optimum transaction is focused on healthcare and life sciences.

TCS spent $700 million on Coastal Cloud for Salesforce consulting, while Coforge picked up Encora for $2.35 billion to strengthen its digital offerings.