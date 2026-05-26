AI influencers boost India's influencer market to over ₹10,000cr

India AI costs fall to ₹26L

AI models are way cheaper now (costs have dropped from ₹3.6 crore in 2022 to just ₹26 lakh this year), so brands can run campaigns across platforms without paying extra talent fees.

Still, human creators aren't going anywhere; their originality and trust matter more than ever, with top influencer fees expected to rise by up to 35%.

Experts say the future will mix scalable AI with authentic storytelling from real people, so expect both digital and human faces in your feed.