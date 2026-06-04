AI investments push US tech to 39% of S&P 500
Business
US tech stocks are breaking records, fueled by a surge in artificial intelligence investments.
As of June 4, 2026, they make up over 39% of the S&P 500's value, surpassing even the dot-com peak back in 2000.
Companies like Micron and AMD are at the forefront, while hardware firms benefit from heavy spending on AI data centers and software firms recover from earlier AI-related fears.
Experts urge diversification amid tech concentration
Despite strong profits, most of the gains are coming from just a handful of tech giants.
Only 60% of S&P 500 companies are above their long-term average prices, which is lower than usual.
Experts say it's smart to diversify your investments right now, since relying too much on these booming tech stocks could be risky if things change suddenly.