AI is creating new jobs, not just replacing old ones

O'Leary's take on AI job creation and energy concerns

O'Leary says if you know how to use AI tools, you're "incredibly valuable" in today's job market.

He highlighted how independent artists are earning six-figure incomes thanks to AI—"this is not fiction, this is fact."

But he also warned that US power shortages could slow down AI growth compared to China's big investments in energy.

Still, he's optimistic about the future of AI across all industries.