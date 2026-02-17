AI is moving faster than enterprises can keep up: Nilekani

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says AI is evolving so quickly that most companies just can't keep up. Speaking at Infosys Investors AI Day, he shared, "The technology is moving faster than the ability of enterprises to deploy it.", and pointed out that the real challenge isn't missing out on AI opportunities—it's about how well organizations execute.

Why firms are struggling to catch up with AI Nilekani highlighted that businesses are stuck with outdated systems built over decades.

Most IT budgets go to just keeping things running, not innovating.

Plus, scattered data makes it tough to use AI safely and creatively.

The real challenge in AI adoption Even though AI models are powerful, actually using them in real life is slow.

Companies face big hurdles—like retraining staff and managing unpredictable results—before they see any real benefits.

Tech pros are now 'AI enablers' According to Nilekani, tech pros aren't just writing code anymore—they're now focused on making AI work behind the scenes.

Instead of buying ready-made software, more firms are building their own tools using new AI solutions.