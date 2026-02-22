AI is powerful but not perfect: Vianai Systems's Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka, CEO of Vianai Systems, recently shared his thoughts on generative AI—saying it's powerful but far from perfect.
He pointed out that AI often makes things up ("hallucinations") because it just predicts patterns without really understanding what it says.
Sikka made it clear: "These large language models don't actually understand the questions you ask," highlighting why we shouldn't treat AI like a person.
India should build its own independent, democratic AI ecosystem
Sikka called for better training and strong safeguards so AI doesn't mess up jobs.
He wants India to build its own independent, democratic AI ecosystem—not something controlled by just a few people.
Plus, he linked the future of Indian tech to clean energy solutions like nuclear power, so the country can handle AI's huge energy needs and even become an energy exporter down the line.