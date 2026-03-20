AI is reshaping jobs: what's the real impact?
AI is changing the job scene: yes, it's automating some routine work, but it's also creating a big need for people with tech skills—especially in infrastructure, networking, and advanced software design.
Jon McNeill, former Tesla president, points out that while some roles disappear, new ones pop up that need real expertise.
AI job postings surge
AI/ML and data science job postings jumped significantly. Security roles weren't far behind and have also seen notable growth.
AI-related positions have grown substantially in recent years, including notable increases in roles supporting AI-powered data centers.
Need for specialists to manage server clusters
As AI grows more powerful, companies need specialists who can manage server clusters and keep up with all that computing power.
Coding basics are now handled by AI agents, so engineers are moving on to designing complex systems that combine search tools, machine learning models, and generative AI.
Automate last, not 1st
McNeill shares a key lesson from Tesla: don't jump straight to automation. First simplify things manually; then bring in the tech.
This "automate last" mindset helps avoid headaches down the road, and keeps innovation smart instead of rushed.