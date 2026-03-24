AI is reshaping tech budgets, with data and cloud in focus
Business
AI is making companies rethink their tech priorities, leading to bigger investments in data modernization, cloud services, and cybersecurity, even though overall budgets are still tight.
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet put it simply: AI is the main force connecting cloud, security, and smarter use of data right now.
Companies are reallocating funds to prioritize AI integration
At least one out of every two advanced AI projects leads to a data project.
To keep up, companies are shifting funds from older IT operations or even pulling from other business budgets, not just IT, to support these new AI-driven projects.
It's a clear sign that organizations are serious about weaving AI into everything they do, even if it means getting creative with their spending.