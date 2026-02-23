AI is the biggest opportunity for industries: Wipro's Hari Shetty
Wipro's Chief Strategist and Technology Officer, Hari Shetty, just called artificial intelligence "probably the single biggest opportunity" for industries right now.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he pointed out that we're not just automating tasks anymore—AI is paving the way for fully autonomous businesses.
AI won't just take away jobs, it will create new ones
Shetty pushed back against fears that AI will kill jobs, sharing World Economic Forum numbers: while 92 million jobs might be disrupted by AI, it could actually create around 170 million new ones worldwide.
Wipro's event materials say the company's showcases reflect India-first priorities across citizen services, financial inclusion, sustainability, skilling, and resilient infrastructure.
Wipro to showcase its intelligence at the summit
Wipro will showcase Wipro Intelligence(tm), aiming to show how trustworthy and well-governed AI can boost productivity and make a real social impact.
Wipro emphasized that building trust through responsible AI isn't just good practice—it's essential if we want everyone to benefit from these advances.