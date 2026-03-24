AI is transforming travel and hospitality, making trips smarter

How AI is changing the game for travelers

MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow says AI lets them personalize trips using what they know about travelers.

Meanwhile, Anticipatory is improving hotel revenue with smart tech, RateGain is cutting out manual work with automation, and ixigo has teamed up with OpenAI to bring even more AI features for travelers.

All in all, expect your next trip to be a lot more tailored, and way less hassle, thanks to these new tools.