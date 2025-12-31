Next Article
AI layoffs could hit hardest in 2026, says Goldman Sachs
Business
Goldman Sachs forecasts a potential rise in layoffs in 2026 as more companies turn to AI to cut costs—even though the economy is still growing.
While only 15% of job cuts in Q3 2025 were directly blamed on AI, firms mentioning AI have cut their job openings more sharply.
By the numbers: Big impact, big names
Goldman Sachs warns up to 300 million jobs worldwide could be lost or changed by AI, with the US and Europe most at risk.
Companies like Amazon (14,000 jobs cut), Microsoft (15,000), Salesforce (4,000), and Workday (8.5% of staff) have already trimmed their teams thanks to new tech.
Investors aren't totally buying it
Investors seem skeptical—companies announcing layoffs are seeing their share prices drop about 2% on average, especially when restructuring is involved.