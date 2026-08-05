AI-led workforce rationalization, West Asia tensions pause leasing in India

Even with these delays, DLF expects things to bounce back gradually. They're aiming for rental income of ₹7,300 to 7,500 crore in FY27.

In Q1 FY27 alone, their rental arm pulled in ₹1,917 crore in revenue with a 21% jump in net profit to ₹717 crore.

The company is also seeing more leasing inquiries lately and says demand for top-quality offices remains strong: operational spaces are still at 95% occupancy and new projects like Downtown Gurugram Phase II are already 40% pre-leased.