AI makes performance appraisals smarter in Indian IT companies
AI is making performance appraisals smarter in Indian IT companies.
Now, instead of just relying on memory or gut feeling, managers use AI tools to pull insights from things like project data and client feedback.
In one case, a manager almost gave a developer a top rating, but the AI's analysis showed their key contributions and the manager's tendency to rate conservatively.
Still, the final decision stayed with the manager.
Big firms use AI, managers decide
Big firms like HCLTech and Happiest Minds are using AI to spot patterns and reduce bias, but they're not letting algorithms take over.
Managers get better information to work with, but always make the last call themselves.
This mix helps keep reviews fair and balanced: AI does the number crunching, but people stay in charge.