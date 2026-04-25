AI makes performance appraisals smarter in Indian IT companies Business Apr 25, 2026

AI is making performance appraisals smarter in Indian IT companies.

Now, instead of just relying on memory or gut feeling, managers use AI tools to pull insights from things like project data and client feedback.

In one case, a manager almost gave a developer a top rating, but the AI's analysis showed their key contributions and the manager's tendency to rate conservatively.

Still, the final decision stayed with the manager.