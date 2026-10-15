AI-managed ETFs debut with $30 million assets and early outperformance

AI is stepping into the investing world, with a handful of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) now run entirely by algorithms.

These AI-managed funds are still tiny (less than six exist and together they manage just $30 million), but they're already making waves.

One standout, the High Conviction US Equity AI-Managed ETF, has gained 2.7% since its August 21 launch, beating the S&P 500's 1.1% return in that time.