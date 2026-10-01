AI outflows hit Taiwan South Korea as investors eye India

India's economic hurdles are making it tough to attract steady AI investments.

Foreign investors pulled out ₹43,001.52 crore in September 2026 alone, as high oil prices and global tensions loom over sentiment.

As Vallum Capital's Lokesh Manik, senior analyst at Vallum Capital, puts it, India, by contrast, has FPI ownership at a 17-year low of 15.1%, meaning much of the fast money has already left, offering some resilience to global shocks.

For India to truly become an AI investment hotspot, it needs consistent inflows, not just short bursts of interest.