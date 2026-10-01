AI outflows hit Taiwan South Korea as investors eye India
AI investment is shifting gears in Asia.
Over the past six weeks, Taiwan and South Korea have seen big money outflows ($796 million and $3.17 billion each) while India also lost $1.48 billion.
According to Sunil Jain, vice president at Elara Capital, this hints at a possible move toward India, but the transition isn't finished yet.
India sees ₹43,001.52 cr foreign outflows
India's economic hurdles are making it tough to attract steady AI investments.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹43,001.52 crore in September 2026 alone, as high oil prices and global tensions loom over sentiment.
As Vallum Capital's Lokesh Manik, senior analyst at Vallum Capital, puts it, India, by contrast, has FPI ownership at a 17-year low of 15.1%, meaning much of the fast money has already left, offering some resilience to global shocks.
For India to truly become an AI investment hotspot, it needs consistent inflows, not just short bursts of interest.