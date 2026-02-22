AI power shifting toward proprietary models: InMobi CEO
InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari just highlighted how AI power is moving toward companies building their own models with exclusive data.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he noted, "the power is moving into the proprietary models that you are basically training using proprietary data."
This comes as India pushes for open-source, homegrown AI.
Glance's innovations could unlock $3 trillion for India's economy
Glance, an InMobi company, is leading this shift by creating super-personalized feeds for each user and working on commerce tools aimed at a billion people worldwide.
Tewari believes these innovations could help unlock $3 trillion for India's economy by 2047.
Glance is working on 'agentic commerce'
Glance has rolled out "agentic commerce" using smart graphs that track things like price sensitivity in real time.
This tech could help India build global platforms—leveling the playing field with Western tech giants.