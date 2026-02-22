AI power shifting toward proprietary models: InMobi CEO Business Feb 22, 2026

InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari just highlighted how AI power is moving toward companies building their own models with exclusive data.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he noted, "the power is moving into the proprietary models that you are basically training using proprietary data."

This comes as India pushes for open-source, homegrown AI.