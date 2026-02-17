AI-powered HR platform HR TeamSpace launched: How it works
Intellect Design Arena and Adrenalin eSystems just dropped HR TeamSpace, an AI-powered platform built to shake up how HR teams work.
It's powered by Purple Fabric tech and comes with ready-to-use AI agents that help with everything from hiring and other employee lifecycle tasks to remuneration and employee engagement.
HR TeamSpace lets teams easily create and share AI agents that handle tasks like finding candidates, answering policy questions, or offering personalized coaching—all while keeping data secure.
The idea is to cut down on repetitive work so people can focus on what actually matters.
The platform costs ₹99,500 per month for up to 50 users—pretty competitive if you're looking for smart tools without breaking the bank.
Compared to rivals like Lattice AI, HR TeamSpace stands out by bundling pre-built HR agents in one unified space.