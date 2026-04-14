AI promised smoother offices but created 'workslop' and more corrections
AI was supposed to make office life smoother, but now there's "workslop," all the messy, inaccurate content AI creates that people have to fix.
At a Miami cybersecurity firm, for example, copywriter Ken had to spend more time rewriting and correcting chatbot output.
Things only got tougher when layoffs hit and using AI became mandatory, leaving folks spending more time correcting errors than doing their actual jobs.
US survey finds AI productivity divide
Turns out not everyone feels AI is a game-changer at work.
A recent survey found 40% of regular office workers in the US don't save any time with AI, while 92% of executives say it boosts their productivity.
Most companies haven't seen big returns from their AI investments either.
For now, there's still a big gap between what AI promises and what it actually delivers on the job.