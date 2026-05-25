AI pushes major consultancies such as McKinsey to rethink pricing
Business
AI is pushing big consulting names like McKinsey to rethink their pricing.
Instead of billing by the hour or by team size, clients now want to pay for real results—think actual cost savings or profit boosts.
This flips the old model on its head, where firms relied on long projects and lots of people.
McKinsey tweaks partner pay, retains cash
This outcome-based approach is spreading to law and accounting too, with companies like Fin and iDenfy charging per task completed.
But it's not all smooth sailing. Consulting firms are finding it harder to predict revenue, especially with economic ups and downs or if clients push back.
To keep up, McKinsey is tweaking things behind the scenes, like changing partner compensation and holding onto more cash as a buffer.