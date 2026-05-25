AI pushes major consultancies such as McKinsey to rethink pricing

McKinsey tweaks partner pay, retains cash

This outcome-based approach is spreading to law and accounting too, with companies like Fin and iDenfy charging per task completed.

But it's not all smooth sailing. Consulting firms are finding it harder to predict revenue, especially with economic ups and downs or if clients push back.

To keep up, McKinsey is tweaking things behind the scenes, like changing partner compensation and holding onto more cash as a buffer.