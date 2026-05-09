Why is the Indian stock market underperforming?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has said in its latest strategy report that India 's underperformance against major global markets is mainly due to the global artificial intelligence (AI) rally, and not a weakness in the domestic economy. The report cites South Korea, Taiwan, and the US as markets that have significantly outperformed India owing to their strong exposure to global AI trade.

Market dynamics Structural factors behind India's underperformance The report highlights that India's lesser participation in the AI-led rally is mostly 'structural' in nature. It explains that India's low exposure to AI hardware and the concentrated nature of the global AI rally have limited participation, thus overstating overall market weakness. The brokerage also noted that once IT services are excluded, India's broader market performance appears relatively resilient.

Performance comparison Global market performance in 2026 The report compares the performance of various markets in 2026. It notes that South Korea is the best-performing market globally, up 53% in USD terms. Taiwan and Brazil follow with gains of 33% and 28%, respectively. In contrast, India's Nifty has declined by 13% in USD terms during this period.

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Market outlook Potential shifts in foreign investor flows The report suggests that any moderation or unwinding of the global AI trade could shift foreign investor flows toward domestic growth-oriented markets like India. It said, "With AI trade having run for an extended period, any potential unwinding or rotation could redirect FII flows toward structurally strong domestic growth markets like India." This indicates a possible future trend in investment patterns.

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