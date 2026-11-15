AI reduces staffing, clients push lower rates, squeezing Indian IT

Even with the pricing pressure, there is a silver lining: Falling costs make it easier for companies to use AI at scale.

Big names like TCS and Infosys are already seeing more of their revenue come from AI projects: TCS reported an annualized AI revenue run rate of $3.1 billion in just one quarter, and Infosys saw its own AI business jump 29% in three months.

As costs keep dropping and adoption grows across industries, expect even more new businesses built on AI soon.