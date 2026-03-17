AI revolution: Kishor Patil says upskilling is must for employees
KPIT CEO Kishor Patil is encouraging everyone at the company to level up their AI skills if they want to stay relevant.
With AI changing how jobs and coding work, KPIT has cut back on hiring freshers by 30% to 40%, and landing a job now takes about six months.
Patil made it clear: getting better at AI isn't just good for the company, it's important for your own career growth.
KPIT's hiring strategy shift
KPIT is moving away from old-school headcount-based models and focusing more on building smart, AI-driven solutions, reflecting broader shifts among major IT firms.
They're now hiring based on skills, not just numbers.
KPIT's headcount was 12,724 in the December quarter.
While overall hiring slowed down, they're still looking for fresh grads who can adapt fast and bring human insight to complex tasks in an AI world.