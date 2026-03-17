AI revolution: Kishor Patil says upskilling is must for employees Business Mar 17, 2026

KPIT CEO Kishor Patil is encouraging everyone at the company to level up their AI skills if they want to stay relevant.

With AI changing how jobs and coding work, KPIT has cut back on hiring freshers by 30% to 40%, and landing a job now takes about six months.

Patil made it clear: getting better at AI isn't just good for the company, it's important for your own career growth.