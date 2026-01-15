AI startup Higgsfield AI raises $80 million at $1.3 billion valuation
Higgsfield, an AI video platform, just scored $80 million in new funding with participation from Accel, GFT Ventures and Menlo Ventures, reported on January 15, 2026.
This brings the company's value up to $1.3 billion.
What does Higgsfield AI actually do?
Launched in March 2025, Higgsfield's platform helps brands create marketing videos using a mix of their own tech and other AI models.
The cool part? It keeps characters and branding consistent across videos—something social media marketers (who make up 85% of users) really seem to love.
Numbers and what's next
The company has already hit a $200 million annualized revenue run rate after launching, growing super fast from zero to $10 million in just weeks.
With this fresh funding, Higgsfield plans to go global, boost enterprise sales, invest more in R&D—and expand its team from 70 to around 300 people by year-end.