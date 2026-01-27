AI startup Ricursive just raised $300 million—here's why it matters
Ricursive, a Palo Alto-based AI startup, has landed $300 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, bumping its valuation up to $4 billion.
This comes just two months after their $35 million seed round with Sequoia Capital.
What does Ricursive actually do?
Ricursive builds tech that helps AI design and upgrade computer chips—think smarter hardware for next-gen artificial intelligence.
Their AlphaChip system is already behind Google's TPUs and chips such as Google's Axion and those from MediaTek.
Who's behind it—and who's investing?
Founded by ex-Google DeepMind researchers Anna Goldie (CEO) and Azalia Mirhoseini (CTO), Ricursive has quickly caught the eye of big investors like DST Global, NVentures, Felicis, Radical AI, and Sequoia.
With $335 million raised so far, they're set to shape the future of how AI meets hardware.