AI startup Rox hits $1.2B valuation
Business
Rox AI, a startup making smart AI agents to help sales teams work faster, has reached a $1.2 billion valuation after its latest funding round led by General Catalyst.
Founded in 2024 by former New Relic executive Ishan Muckherjee, Rox is on track to hit $8 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2025.
Rox's AI agents are already helping sales teams work faster
Rox has raised $50 million so far from big names like Sequoia and GV.
Their tech plugs into popular sales tools like Salesforce and Zendesk, letting AI handle the repetitive stuff for sales teams.
With clients like Ramp, MongoDB, and New Relic already on board, Rox is quickly making waves, even as it goes up against established players like Gong and Clari, plus new AI-powered CRM startups.