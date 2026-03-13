AI startup Rox hits $1.2B valuation

Rox's AI agents are already helping sales teams work faster

Rox has raised $50 million so far from big names like Sequoia and GV.

Their tech plugs into popular sales tools like Salesforce and Zendesk, letting AI handle the repetitive stuff for sales teams.

With clients like Ramp, MongoDB, and New Relic already on board, Rox is quickly making waves, even as it goes up against established players like Gong and Clari, plus new AI-powered CRM startups.