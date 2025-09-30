AI stocks have driven S&P 500's growth since late 2022

If you're curious where all the stock market buzz is coming from, it's mostly AI. The "Magnificent 7" tech giants—think Apple , Microsoft , NVIDIA and friends—rose nearly 50% since April and boosted the S&P by around 30% since November 2022. Even AI-related equipment firms and utilities got a lift.

The cost of AI's success

AI companies aren't just hyped—they're spending big and earning big.

They made up about 90% of new investments in things like R&D and data centers (which even outpaced office construction).

But all this rapid growth is starting to put pressure on power grids and drive up electricity costs too.