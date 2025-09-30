OpenAI's revenue hits $4.3B in H1 2025 amid rising demand

Financials

R&D costs dominate expenses

The bulk of the expenses were attributed to research and development (R&D) costs, which amounted to $6.7 billion in the first half of 2025. Despite these high costs, OpenAI ended the period with approximately $17.5 billion in cash and securities. The company is now aiming for a full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash burn target of $8.5 billion.